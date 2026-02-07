Box office collection: 'Vadh 2' struggles to impress
Vadh 2, the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Vadh, hit select Hindi theaters.
Starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, the film hasn't made much noise at the box office so far.
'Vadh 2' beats 'Vadh's week-long total in a day
Vadh 2 dropped alongside Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain—so it faced some serious competition for attention.
Despite this, it actually beat the original Vadh's total earnings on its very first day, pulling in an estimated ₹45-50 lakh compared to the original's similar full-week total.