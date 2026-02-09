Box office: 'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹1,300cr; sets new records

The film pulled in ₹1,353.92 crore globally—₹1,054.92 crore from India and ₹299 crore overseas—on a budget of just ₹225 crore. North America alone brought in $20.65 million (second only to 'Baahubali 2' for Indian films there). With a massive 297% return on investment and new records set for Hindi cinema's ninth week earnings, 'Dhurandhar' has set box-office records for ninth-week earnings in Hindi cinema.

Producer Jyoti Deshpande on film's success

Producer Jyoti Deshpande called it "After Sholay, I can't think of a film which has been as successful," crediting its long run and repeat viewings for the buzz.

With a sequel dropping March 19 in five languages, this franchise is definitely one to watch if you love high-stakes action with star power.