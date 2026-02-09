Box office: 'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹1,300cr; sets new records
Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' is making waves, crossing ₹1,300 crore worldwide in just 65 days.
Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, the film follows an Indian spy who goes undercover in Pakistan's Lyari gang to stop a terror plot against India.
Released on December 5 last year, it stayed strong in theaters for over two months.
Massive 297% return on investment
The film pulled in ₹1,353.92 crore globally—₹1,054.92 crore from India and ₹299 crore overseas—on a budget of just ₹225 crore.
North America alone brought in $20.65 million (second only to 'Baahubali 2' for Indian films there).
With a massive 297% return on investment and new records set for Hindi cinema's ninth week earnings, 'Dhurandhar' has set box-office records for ninth-week earnings in Hindi cinema.
Producer Jyoti Deshpande on film's success
Producer Jyoti Deshpande called it "After Sholay, I can't think of a film which has been as successful," crediting its long run and repeat viewings for the buzz.
With a sequel dropping March 19 in five languages, this franchise is definitely one to watch if you love high-stakes action with star power.