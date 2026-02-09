Box office: 'Melania' continues to struggle with low earnings

After opening strong, "Melania" saw its earnings drop 67% in its second weekend—just $2.4 million despite a wider release after Amazon added 300 theaters. The film has made roughly $13.4 million in the US, nearly all of its global total, with only a small amount coming from international markets. Amazon spent big: $40 million for rights and another $35 million on marketing.

Why is there such a huge gap in scores?

Critics have mostly panned "Melania," calling it pro-Trump propaganda; it's sitting at just 8% on Rotten Tomatoes and a lowly 1.3 on IMDb.

But audiences seem to love it, giving it a massive 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes—a huge gap!

As Kevin Wilson, head of domestic theatrical distribution at Amazon MGM Studios, put it, this theatrical run is really about building buzz for its upcoming Prime Video release later this year.