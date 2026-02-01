Box office: 'Melania' sets record with $8 million opening Entertainment Feb 01, 2026

Melania, a new Amazon MGM documentary, just set a box office record by opening with $8 million—about in line with projections.

The film gives a behind-the-scenes look at 20 days in First Lady Melania Trump's life leading up to Donald Trump's second inauguration, featuring footage and scenes.

Directed by Brett Ratner and executive-produced by Melania herself, it hit theaters on January 30 across the US, Canada, and 27 other countries.