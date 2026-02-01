Box office: 'Melania' sets record with $8 million opening
Melania, a new Amazon MGM documentary, just set a box office record by opening with $8 million—about in line with projections.
The film gives a behind-the-scenes look at 20 days in First Lady Melania Trump's life leading up to Donald Trump's second inauguration, featuring footage and scenes.
Directed by Brett Ratner and executive-produced by Melania herself, it hit theaters on January 30 across the US, Canada, and 27 other countries.
More on audience demographics and turnout
Melania outperformed expectations (originally $5 million), becoming the biggest non-concert documentary opener in over a decade.
Most viewers were women (72%) and over 55 (78%), with nearly half identifying as Republican.
The strongest turnout came from rural areas in Florida, Texas, and Arizona.
Streaming details, if you're interested
While audiences gave it strong exit ratings, critics were overwhelmingly negative—some called it propaganda or an infomercial.
If you missed it in theaters, keep an eye out—it's expected to be available for streaming three to four weeks after its theatrical debut.