Box office: 'O'Romeo' collects ₹63 crore globally in just 5 days
L2: O'Romeo, a romantic action thriller from Vishal Bhardwaj, has made quite an entrance at the box office since its February 13 release.
Starring Shahid Kapoor as Ustara and Triptii Dimri as Afshan, the film also features Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, and Avinash Tiwary.
Looking at film in numbers
The movie kicked off with ₹8.5 crore on day one, peaked at ₹12.5 crore on day two, then saw ₹9 crore on day three.
Collections dipped to ₹4.85 crore on day four but bounced back with ₹5.35 crore on day five and added another ₹3.5 crore on day six (February 18), bringing the domestic total to a solid ₹43.85 crore in six days!
Globally, it's already pulled in around ₹63 crore in just five days.
Our recommendation? Watch it!
If you're into stylish thrillers with a dash of romance—and want to see Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri team up—O'Romeo could be your next big-screen pick.
The mix of action, drama, and some classic Bhardwaj storytelling seems to be drawing crowds for good reason!