Box office: 'Prakambanam' earns over ₹3 crore in 3 days

Positive word-of-mouth is driving the film's earnings

Starring Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, Sheethal Joseph, and AL Ameen, "Prakambanam" is getting love for its fun story and engaging first half.

Some viewers felt the second half dipped a bit, but social media buzz stays positive.

As one fan put it, "Had a variety storyline, fun and entertaining first half... "—making this sleeper hit one to watch if you're into quirky horror-comedies.