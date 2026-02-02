Box office: 'Prakambanam' earns over ₹3 crore in 3 days
Entertainment
The Malayalam horror-comedy "Prakambanam" is turning heads with its strong box office run, raking in over ₹3 crore worldwide in just three days.
Despite a tiny budget and barely any promotions, the film's earnings jumped from ₹38 lakh on day one to ₹1.51 crore by day three—pretty impressive for an underdog.
Positive word-of-mouth is driving the film's earnings
Starring Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, Sheethal Joseph, and AL Ameen, "Prakambanam" is getting love for its fun story and engaging first half.
Some viewers felt the second half dipped a bit, but social media buzz stays positive.
As one fan put it, "Had a variety storyline, fun and entertaining first half... "—making this sleeper hit one to watch if you're into quirky horror-comedies.