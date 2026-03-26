Box office: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹1,000 crore globally
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, is making waves, crossing a massive ₹1,067 crore worldwide in just eight days.
That means it's already out-earned blockbusters like Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD, showing just how much audiences everywhere are loving it.
'Dhurandhar' earned ₹674.17 crore in India in 1st week
The film set a new record at home too, pulling in ₹674.17 crore net across India in its first week, one of the biggest first-week domestic totals.
With R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal also starring, Dhurandhar 2 is still going strong as it heads into its second weekend.