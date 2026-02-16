Box office: 'Tu Yaa Main' earns ₹2.80 crore

Meanwhile, this is what the film is about

The story follows two influencers stuck in a pool with a crocodile during their romantic getaway—a setup that's kept audiences on edge.

Reviews have been mixed, too; Mani Ratnam called the film's energy "Bejoy Nambiar has brought a kinetic energy to the film that is best seen on the big screen with an audience," which is pretty high praise from him.

If you're into thrillers with a twist, this one might be worth checking out!