Box office: 'Tu Yaa Main' earns ₹2.80 crore
Entertainment
Bejoy Nambiar's new survival thriller "Tu Yaa Main," starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, pulled in ₹2.80 crore over its first weekend.
The film saw a big jump on Valentine's Day, earning ₹1.45 crore that day alone—clearly, couples were up for some suspense!
Meanwhile, this is what the film is about
The story follows two influencers stuck in a pool with a crocodile during their romantic getaway—a setup that's kept audiences on edge.
Reviews have been mixed, too; Mani Ratnam called the film's energy "Bejoy Nambiar has brought a kinetic energy to the film that is best seen on the big screen with an audience," which is pretty high praise from him.
If you're into thrillers with a twist, this one might be worth checking out!