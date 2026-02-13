Box office: 'Tu Yaa Main' sees slow start
Tu Yaa Main, a survival thriller starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, opened to a lukewarm response despite being positioned just before Valentine's Day.
Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film saw low day-one collections, with early estimates ranging from about ₹0.01 crore to ₹0.57 crore—much lower than what's usually expected for holiday releases.
'Tu Yaa Main' faces tough competition
While early estimates for Tu Yaa Main ranged from about ₹0.01 crore to ₹0.57 crore, its competitor O Romeo opened the same weekend.
The slow start is being linked to tough competition at the box office.
Story of 'Tu Yaa Main'
Backed by Aanand L Rai with a ₹20 crore budget, Tu Yaa Main follows influencer Avani (Kapoor) and rapper Maruti (Gourav) as their romantic getaway turns dangerous—they end up trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.
Mona Singh and Parul Gulati round out the cast.