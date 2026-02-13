Box office: 'Tu Yaa Main' sees slow start Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

Tu Yaa Main, a survival thriller starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, opened to a lukewarm response despite being positioned just before Valentine's Day.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film saw low day-one collections, with early estimates ranging from about ₹0.01 crore to ₹0.57 crore—much lower than what's usually expected for holiday releases.