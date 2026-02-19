Box office: 'Tu Yaa Main' struggles to stay afloat
Bejoy Nambiar's survival thriller Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, hasn't made much noise since its February 13 release.
Even with some positive critic reviews, the film's remake status and heavy competition from titles like O'Romeo have kept it out of the spotlight.
The movie was made on a ₹20cr budget.
Looking at the numbers
Box office earnings have been rocky—starting with just ₹60L on Friday, jumping to ₹1.5cr Saturday (a brief high), but then falling sharply to ₹80L Sunday and only ₹35L by Wednesday (Day 6).
So far, it's managed only ₹4.1cr in six days. Projections suggest a first-week total of around ₹4.5cr and maybe ₹5cr overall—a big miss compared to its budget.
Is it worth watching?
If you're into survival thrillers or want to check out Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor together, Tu Yaa Main might still be worth a look—especially if you like rooting for underdog films that critics quietly appreciate but mainstream crowds overlook.
Just keep in mind: it's facing stiff competition at the theaters right now!