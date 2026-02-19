Box office: 'Tu Yaa Main' struggles to stay afloat

Looking at the numbers

Box office earnings have been rocky—starting with just ₹60L on Friday, jumping to ₹1.5cr Saturday (a brief high), but then falling sharply to ₹80L Sunday and only ₹35L by Wednesday (Day 6).

So far, it's managed only ₹4.1cr in six days. Projections suggest a first-week total of around ₹4.5cr and maybe ₹5cr overall—a big miss compared to its budget.