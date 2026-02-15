Box office: 'Wuthering Heights' dominates with $11 million debut
Entertainment
Emily Bronte's classic gets a fresh spin as Wuthering Heights, starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie, lands at number one with an impressive $11 million debut.
The romantic drama clearly drew big crowds this weekend.
Other movies in top 5
Animated sports comedy GOAT (with Stephen Curry and Jelly Roll voicing characters) scored second place with $7.1 million.
Crime 101, featuring Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo in a detective-thief chase, grabbed third at $3.9 million.
Rounding out the top five: the horror-comedy Send Help ($1.8 million) starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien, and Kevin James's Solo Mio ($1.4 million).