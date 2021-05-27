Home / News / Entertainment News / Brad Pitt granted joint custody of kids with Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt granted joint custody of kids with Angelina Jolie

Pranav Dixit
Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has been tentatively granted joint custody of his kids with ex-wife and actress Angelina Jolie. After a stressful back-and-forth court battle that has been going on for months, a judge made this ruling in favor of the Fight Club actor for a 50/50 joint legal and physical custody of their five minor children. The ruling excludes their 19-year-old son Maddox.

The court documents questioned credibility of Jolie's testimony

According to the court documents obtained by various media houses, the credibility of Jolie's testimony was in question, and joint custody was granted in the interest of the kids. "[Jolie's] testimony lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt's request, in the best interests of the children," the court documents stated.

For the unversed, Pitt and Jolie separated from each other in September 2016 after two years of marriage. They have been battling it out in court ever since for their kids - Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, and Maddox. To note, Judge John Ouderkirk gave this tentative joint custody order on May 13.

Jolie reportedly tried to disqualify Judge Ouderkirk from the case, and criticized him for not letting the kids testify. Meanwhile, in a court filing a few months ago, she offered to furnish proof to substantiate domestic violence allegations against Pitt. In the latest filing this week, she said that the judge declined to hear evidence pertaining to children's safety before issuing the tentative ruling.

Tracing back, the Hollywood sweethearts had met on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith back in 2004. Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston at the time. Meanwhile, Jolie had been married twice earlier - first in 1996 to Jonny Lee Miller and then in 2000 to Billy Bob Thornton. Brangelina got married on August 23, 2014, in a private ceremony in France.

Revisiting cult classic 'Amar Akbar Anthony' on its 44th anniversary

