'Breaking Bad' character features on chemistry book, netizens in splits

Jesse Pinkman from 'Breaking Bad' features on chemistry book, fans find it hilarious

Breaking Bad ended in 2013, but the iconic series still has a special place in the hearts of its fans. And when something related to it creates a buzz, netizens can't keep their calm. The recent one is that a chemistry textbook in Sri Lanka featured one of the show's lead characters, Jesse Pinkman, on its cover. The image has been shared on Reddit.

The textbook features a picture of Pinkman (Aaron Paul), wearing a hazmat suit and holding a glass beaker with "Science for Technology" written next to it. It is a shot of one of the scenes from the early seasons of Breaking Bad when Walter White (Bryan Cranston) teaches Pinkman to cook methamphetamine. At the cover's bottom, the Sinhala text reads, "Chemistry for Chemical Industry."

This Reddit post has given rise to the hilarious side of the fans. While some sarcastically commented, "Yeah, science," a few wrote lines in Pinkman's style, "And that is what we call a chemical reaction, BITCH!" Another user left others in splits with this comment, "Now you have to figure out what they google'd to get that as one of the top pics (sic)."

While Pinkman was loved by viewers, White was the superior character. No matter, the person who made that book cover didn't know about the character or the show, fans have given their opinions. Some wonder why Pinkman went on the cover when White aka Heisenberg was the mastermind. Also, a few said this cover idea might not be a good example for students.

Breaking Bad revolved around White, a high school teacher with inoperable lung cancer, and Pinkman, a local drug dealer. To secure the family's future, White begins to cook crystal meth and rope in Pinkman to sell. The series portrays their journey from naive to professionals. In 2019, Netflix released a movie, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, as a sequel to this series.