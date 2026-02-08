'Bridgerton' S04: Release date, cast, plot twists to look out for
Bridgerton fans, mark your calendars—Season 4 wraps up on Netflix with Part 2 arriving February 26, 2026.
This season is all about Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), inspired by Julia Quinn's Regency-era novels.
The first four episodes land January 29, and the final four follow in February.
Teaser out now!
Catch all episodes exclusively on Netflix.
The latest teaser features a dreamy bathtub scene after Benedict's proposal, with the caption "As they say, it's all about the yearning ..."
Expect drama as Sophie's stepmother moves in next door, threatening her secret identity.
Plus, Anthony and Kate are back!
Showrunner Jess Brownell hints that Part 2 will reveal whether Eloise or Francesca takes the lead next season.