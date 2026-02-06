'Bridgerton' S04P02 release date announced with new teaser
Bridgerton fans, mark your calendars—Season 4 Part 2 drops on Netflix February 26, 2026.
The first part, released January 29, pulled in nearly 40 million views in just four days.
This is what happens next
The story picks up with Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek's romance after the masquerade ball.
Expect four new episodes: Yes or No, The Passing Winter, The Beyond, and Dance in the Country.
Luke Thompson returns as Benedict and Yerin Ha is back as Sophie.
Prepare for more drama and romance
The teaser hints at drama between Benedict and Sophie (yes, there's a bathtub scene), plus Lady Araminta moving in next door to stir things up.
Familiar faces like Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Claudia Jessie, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Hannah Dodd, and Katie Leung are all returning too.