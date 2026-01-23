'Bridgerton' Season 4: Benedict's love story gets a twist
Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, says his character is all about "commitment" this season—unlike previous Bridgerton leads.
He told PEOPLE that while others have their own hang-ups with love, for Benedict, it's really about how far he's willing to open up.
What's new in Season 4?
This time, the spotlight is on Benedict's Cinderella-style romance with Sophie (Yerin Ha), a maid who catches his eye at a masquerade ball while disguised as the mysterious Lady in Silver.
The season explores how Benedict navigates fantasy versus reality—and the challenge of falling for someone from a different social class.
More depth for Benedict
Thompson also teased that we'll see Benedict step out of his comfort zone and face what it truly means to love someone.
Part 1 drops January 29, 2026; Part 2 follows on February 26 on Netflix.