'Bridgerton' Season 4: Release date, episode titles, and more Entertainment Jan 29, 2026

Bridgerton is back with Season 4 on January 29, 2026.

This season follows Benedict Bridgerton as he tries to find the mysterious Lady in Silver from Violet's masquerade ball—who turns out to be Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), a maid.

Inspired by Julia Quinn's novel An Offer from a Gentleman, the story explores romance and class differences.