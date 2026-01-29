'Bridgerton' Season 4: Release date, episode titles, and more
Entertainment
Bridgerton is back with Season 4 on January 29, 2026.
This season follows Benedict Bridgerton as he tries to find the mysterious Lady in Silver from Violet's masquerade ball—who turns out to be Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), a maid.
Inspired by Julia Quinn's novel An Offer from a Gentleman, the story explores romance and class differences.
Why should you care?
Season 4 will be released in two parts: Part 1 lands January 29 with four episodes, and Part 2 arrives February 26.
Expect returning favorites like Nicola Coughlan, plus plenty of masquerade drama and matchmaking chaos teased in the trailer.
If you love romance with a twist of mystery, this one's for you.