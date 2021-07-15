Home / News / Entertainment News / Britney Spears can now hire new attorney; shares victory-post online
Entertainment

Britney Spears can now hire new attorney; shares victory-post online

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 08:22 pm
Britney Spears can now hire new attorney; shares victory-post online
Britney Spears wins the right to choose her own lawyer in conservatorship case

Britney Spears has had a small victory recently in her conservatorship case. According to reports, her Los Angeles court-appointed lawyer since 2008, Samuel Ingham III, has resigned after she criticized his representation. Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday allowed the singer to choose her own attorney. Now, the Princess of Pop hired former federal prosecutor and veteran entertainment litigator, Mathew Rosengart, as her new counsel.

In this article
Online Post

Spears shared a victory post on Instagram, Ariana Grande reacted

To celebrate the win, Spears shared a video on Instagram, which featured her riding a horse and performing cartwheels. She thanked her fans and wrote, "New with real representation today...I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED." Several followers sent best wishes with the "#FreeBritney" slogan in her comment section. Popstar Ariana Grande too commented on the post, saying, "YOU ARE SO VERY LOVED AND SUPPORTED."

Instagram Post

Take a look at Spears's full post here

Accusation

Spears in court-hearing: 'I want an investigation into my dad'

Calling the conservatorship "f-----g cruelty," Spears demanded an investigation into her father. She told the court by phone, "I want to press charges against my father today." A heartbroken Spears further revealed that she doesn't have the freedom to even have a cup of coffee. "If this isn't abuse, I don't know what is," she added. Her father, Jamie Spears, remains her estate's co-conservator.

Details

Her father denied to voluntarily resign as Spears's conservator

Spears's new counsel, Rosengart, praised the Toxic singer's "courage, passion, and humanity" but couldn't understand why Jamie is still involved, reported CNN. "We will be moving promptly and aggressively for his removal," he said outside court, adding, "He should step down voluntarily because that's what's in the best interest of the conservatee." However, Jamie's lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, informed the court "he would not resign."

History

Spears had earlier called the conservatorship 'abusive'

To recall, Spears revealed shocking details about her conservatorship in her raw court statement. From forcing her to go on tours to compelling her to use birth controls, the singer was allegedly tormented. She called the conservatorship "abusive," which added fuel to the fire of the #FreeBritney movement. Meanwhile, Spears is still on a break from work, but she stays connected through social media.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Roar of RRR': Rajamouli's next will be bigger than 'Baahubali'

Latest News

'Hostel Daze' Season-2 trailer: Freshers-turned-seniors are back with extra laughter

Entertainment

'Yaadho-Edhiri' song: Soulful track from 'Navarasa' touches the right spot

Entertainment

WhatsApp finally unveils much-awaited beta version for multi-device support

Technology

Haryana: 100 farmers charged with sedition for attacking official's car

India

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition to debut on July 21

Technology

Latest Entertainment News

'Malik' review: Fahadh Faasil's performance makes this familiar tale unique

Entertainment

Playing Sita in 'Adipurush' comes with lot of responsibility: Kriti

Entertainment

'Shershaah' to release on Amazon Prime on August 12

Entertainment

Taapsee launches production house, announces thriller 'Blurr' as first venture

Entertainment

Ram Madhvani, Sony Pictures India team up for underwater thriller

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Does Britney's court-appointed lawyer get more weekly allowance than her?

Entertainment

Despite rare emotional-plea, court retains Britney Spears's father as conservator

Entertainment

'Want my life back,' Britney demands conservatorship end; gets support

Entertainment

Britney Spears on returning to stage: 'I have no idea'

Entertainment

Britney Spears News

Britney Spears petitions to permanently remove her father as conservator

Entertainment

Now Netflix is working on new documentary on Britney Spears

Entertainment

Documentary prompts #FreeBritney campaign again; This is how Spears reacted

Entertainment

Tesla cars are 'cat-killers,' Britney's sister calls Musk out

Entertainment

Finally! Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys collaborate: Details here

Entertainment
Trending Topics