Britney Spears on returning to stage: 'I have no idea'

Britney Spears last performed on stage in late 2018

Britney Spears has no plans to come back! Her fans have been asking her when the pop princess plans to return to the stage. And, in a recent Instagram video post, Spears answered, "I have no idea." The pop star was last seen onstage in 2018 performing on her Piece Of Me tour and has since kept her appearances limited to social media.

'I'm having fun right now': Spears said in Instagram video

Spears recently posted a video on Instagram in which she answered a few questions asked by her fans. They involved her favorite business trip, shoe size, and most importantly when she's "going to take the stage again?" Spears replied, "I have no idea. I'm having fun right now, I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself so, that's it." Sorry, fans!

Spears took break to spend time with family

In 2018, Spears sealed a deal for Domination residency show with Park MGM for $500,000 a show. However, it was canceled in 2019 as she decided to be with her father Jamie Spears—who was unwell and had a near-death experience. "I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time," she had posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Spears doesn't want Jamie as her conservator

Meanwhile, in the battle for her life's control, Spears is against her father being her conservator. Since Jamie was unwell, Jodi Montgomery was appointed as Spears's temporary conservator in 2019. But in March 2021, Spears filed a petition to make Montgomery her permanent conservator. She also enlisted her mother, Lynne Spears, to regain control of her life, asking her "to be part of her conservatorship."

Documentary 'Framing Britney Spears' showed her struggles

New York Times' documentary, Framing Britney Spears, covered everything from her rise to fame to struggles to Jamie becoming her conservator. It also mentioned the #FreeBritney movement that emerged after fans got to know about her conservatorship. Although her personal life is controversial, she's successful career-wise. Spears won one Grammy Award, six MTV Video Music Awards, and seven Billboard Music Awards, among other accolades.