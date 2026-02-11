Britney Spears sells music catalog for estimated $200 million
Entertainment
Britney Spears just sold the rights to her legendary music catalog—including hits like .".. Baby One More Time," "Oops!... I Did It Again," and "Toxic"—to Primary Wave in what an insider estimated was a "landmark deal" in the same ballpark as the $200 million Justin Bieber received.
She followed the lead of artists such as Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen.
Britney's son Jayden is now pursuing music
Since her conservatorship ended in 2021, Britney's stepped back from the spotlight—her last album dropped in 2016, and she wrapped up touring in 2018.
In early 2024, she announced she's leaving the industry but is now cheering on her son Jayden's music dreams, helping him make connections as he starts his own journey.