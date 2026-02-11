Britney Spears sells music catalog for estimated $200 million Entertainment Feb 11, 2026

Britney Spears just sold the rights to her legendary music catalog—including hits like .".. Baby One More Time," "Oops!... I Did It Again," and "Toxic"—to Primary Wave in what an insider estimated was a "landmark deal" in the same ballpark as the $200 million Justin Bieber received.

She followed the lead of artists such as Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen.