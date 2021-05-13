Sidharth Shukla's 'Broken But Beautiful 3' to release on May-29

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 13, 2021, 03:22 pm

ALTBalaji's 'Broken But Beautiful 3' to premiere on May 29

Sidharth Shukla, winner of Bigg Boss 13, is ready to make his digital debut with ALTBalaji's Broken But Beautiful Season 3. The show will premiere on May 29. Harleen Sethi, who starred in the first two seasons, shared the information on social media. The official handle of ALTBalaji made known that a teaser will be released on Friday, while Shukla's character poster dropped today.

Twitter Post

'Meet Agastya - Fiery, passionate and wilful'

Announcement

In the announcement video, Sethi introduces the lead pair

In the announcement video, Sethi, who starred opposite Vikrant Massey in the first two seasons, introduces the lead pair of the latest season. She says that after loving the story of Sameera (Sethi) and Veer's (Massey), it's time for the audience to witness two broken hearts, Agastya (Shukla) and Rumi's (Sonia Rathee) romance. She adds that the unlikely pair ultimately becomes one another's support.

Instagram Post

Details

Ekta Kapoor had shared a sneak-peek some time ago

Ekta Kapoor, who is backing the series, sent fans into a frenzy after she shared a clip of Shukla and Rathee's characters sharing a kiss. The love-hate relationship between them was also evident as they were shown fighting over drinks. The latest season is touted to be a intense one, it deals with different aspects of a relationship including falling out-of-love.

Casting

Kapoor had conducted a poll online to select show's lead

In April 2020, Kapoor had made the official announcement for Season 3, and asked her followers to suggest a name for the lead. The name of Shukla was suggested by most, as he was riding on his Bigg Boss popularity wave. Expressing joy for bagging the lead in the popular franchise, Shukla had said, "I am thrilled to announce my association with season three."

About

'Broken But Beautiful' had launched in 2018; was widely loved

Last December, Rathee was revealed as the leading lady. An Indian-American actor and dancer, Rathee will make her debut with the show. The show, originally launched in 2018, had chronicled the journey of two broken people, Veer and Sameera. It was widely appreciated for the theme and performances, and a second season aired in 2019, giving a happy ending to the pair's story.