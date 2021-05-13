Home / News / Entertainment News / Sidharth Shukla's 'Broken But Beautiful 3' to release on May-29
Entertainment

Sidharth Shukla's 'Broken But Beautiful 3' to release on May-29

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on May 13, 2021, 03:22 pm
Sidharth Shukla's 'Broken But Beautiful 3' to release on May-29
ALTBalaji's 'Broken But Beautiful 3' to premiere on May 29

Sidharth Shukla, winner of Bigg Boss 13, is ready to make his digital debut with ALTBalaji's Broken But Beautiful Season 3. The show will premiere on May 29. Harleen Sethi, who starred in the first two seasons, shared the information on social media. The official handle of ALTBalaji made known that a teaser will be released on Friday, while Shukla's character poster dropped today.

In this article
Twitter Post

'Meet Agastya - Fiery, passionate and wilful'

Announcement

In the announcement video, Sethi introduces the lead pair

In the announcement video, Sethi, who starred opposite Vikrant Massey in the first two seasons, introduces the lead pair of the latest season. She says that after loving the story of Sameera (Sethi) and Veer's (Massey), it's time for the audience to witness two broken hearts, Agastya (Shukla) and Rumi's (Sonia Rathee) romance. She adds that the unlikely pair ultimately becomes one another's support.

Instagram Post

Watch the announcement teaser here

Details

Ekta Kapoor had shared a sneak-peek some time ago

Ekta Kapoor, who is backing the series, sent fans into a frenzy after she shared a clip of Shukla and Rathee's characters sharing a kiss. The love-hate relationship between them was also evident as they were shown fighting over drinks. The latest season is touted to be a intense one, it deals with different aspects of a relationship including falling out-of-love.

Casting

Kapoor had conducted a poll online to select show's lead

In April 2020, Kapoor had made the official announcement for Season 3, and asked her followers to suggest a name for the lead. The name of Shukla was suggested by most, as he was riding on his Bigg Boss popularity wave. Expressing joy for bagging the lead in the popular franchise, Shukla had said, "I am thrilled to announce my association with season three."

About

'Broken But Beautiful' had launched in 2018; was widely loved

Last December, Rathee was revealed as the leading lady. An Indian-American actor and dancer, Rathee will make her debut with the show. The show, originally launched in 2018, had chronicled the journey of two broken people, Veer and Sameera. It was widely appreciated for the theme and performances, and a second season aired in 2019, giving a happy ending to the pair's story.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Happy Birthday Robert Pattinson: He's way beyond a sparkling vampire

Latest News

States fighting over vaccines portrays India in bad light: Kejriwal

Delhi

Government panel recommends 12-16 week gap between Covishield doses

India

2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 bike launched at Rs. 20 lakh

Auto

Italian Open: Serena Williams loses 1,000th career WTA match

Sports

UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam 2021 has been postponed

India

Latest Entertainment News

New 'Loki' poster introduces cute clock cartoon, mysterious hoodied silhouette

Entertainment

Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Bollywood's 'baby doll' turns 40 today

Entertainment

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' ending: Toxic workplace culture possible trigger?

Entertainment

Netflix's 'Lupin' part 2 new trailer: Gentleman thief is back

Entertainment

'Radhe' to release in 750+ overseas screens: Details here

Entertainment
Trending Topics