Bruel held in custody after at least 13 sexual allegations
Entertainment
French singer and actor Patrick Bruel, 67, has been taken into police custody after at least 13 women accused him of rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault.
The first complaints date back to incidents from the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Bruel denies the allegations, and his lawyers said he was available to the judicial authorities to respond through the proper legal proceedings.
More accusers emerge against Bruel
As the investigation continues, more alleged victims have come forward with claims spanning several decades and locations, including a separate case from 2012 in Brittany and alleged incidents in Brussels in 2010.
By the end of Tuesday, authorities will decide whether to charge or release him.