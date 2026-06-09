Bruel held in custody after at least 13 sexual allegations Entertainment Jun 09, 2026

French singer and actor Patrick Bruel, 67, has been taken into police custody after at least 13 women accused him of rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault.

The first complaints date back to incidents from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Bruel denies the allegations, and his lawyers said he was available to the judicial authorities to respond through the proper legal proceedings.