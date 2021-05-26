Home / News / Entertainment News / Bruno Mars becomes first-ever artist with five diamond certified singles
Bruno Mars becomes first-ever artist with five diamond certified singles

May 26, 2021
Bruno Mars becomes first-ever artist with five diamond certified singles
Bruno Mars makes history as first artist with five diamond-certified singles.

Looks like there's no stopping Bruno Mars! The multiple Grammy Award-winner became the first-ever artist in history to have diamond certifications for five different singles. The songs are Just the Way You Are (12-times platinum), Uptown Funk! and When I Was Your Man (11-times platinum), and That's What I Like and Grenade (10-times platinum). "Love you Hooligans. Thanks for rockin' with me," he gushed.

In this article
Statement

'This milestone is a testament to Bruno's unstoppable creative genius'

Mitch Glazier, CEO of Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), lauded Mars for his accomplishment. "This milestone is a testament to Bruno's unstoppable creative genius and the incredible partnership he has built with the team at Atlantic Records. What Bruno has accomplished is just extraordinary. Fewer than 60 Diamond Single Awards have ever been awarded - and Bruno now has 5 of them!"

Twitter Post

'We've only just began,' Mars shares his excitement

Deal

Mars sells portion of song catalog to Warner Chappell Music

Meanwhile, Mars sold a part of his song catalog to Warner Chappell Music "six months ago." With 232 songs in that catalog, Mars has now retained only a minority stake. The terms of the deal are still unknown. "This is me doubling down with people I trust. We're just at the beginning of the journey, and there's so much more to come," he said.

Quote

'World will continue to fall in love with his songs'

To note, the singer has been associated with Warner Chappell for over a decade. Guy Moot, CEO of the music publishing company, heaped praises on the 35-year-old. "At the heart of his immense talents is his incredible songwriting, which he honed for years before he became a recording superstar." "....The world will continue to fall in love with his songs for generations to come."

Accolades

Mars' career has been nothing short of spectacular

Mars has won the Grammy a whopping 11 times, while being nominated 27 times. He has won six Billboard Music Awards, three Teen Choice Awards, and two MTV Video Music Awards. He is considered one of the best-selling artists of all time, selling over 200 million singles and 26 million albums worldwide. Mars' net worth is estimated to be around $175 million in 2021.

