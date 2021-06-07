Home / News / Entertainment News / BTS Festa 2021: Band recreate photos, leader RM drops single
Entertainment

BTS Festa 2021: Band recreate photos, leader RM drops single

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 08:15 pm

BTS Festa is on! In this annual event that lasts for some 10-14 days, the Korean boy band observe their debut anniversary. This year, it started on June 2, and every day the septet will be bringing real special stuff for their ARMY. Like today, they dropped a single by their leader RM titled Bicycle, which is already a hit with their followers.

In this article
Details

RM's new song talks about isolation brought over by COVID-19

The song produced, written and arranged by RM, along with John Eun, talks about his experience when he goes on a bike ride over his hometown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon its release, fans started commenting like, "Now I just wanna go on a bicycle ride while listening to this masterpiece forgetting everything worries me." "Everyone wants a leader like namjoon," wrote another.

Information

On Day 1, BTS shared a bunch of interesting photos

On Day 1, BTS shared a bunch of interesting photos

On the first day of Festa, BTS shared a bunch of photos titled 'Family portraits.' These actually had them recreating their old photos in new clothing, against new backgrounds. On June 4, the band shared choreography videos for the ARMY. As part of the festa, they released "Dynamite Dance Practice (Cute & Lovely version)", which has them practising steps for the Grammy-nominated track.

ARMY special

'Mission! BTS 4 Cuts' gained over 6.4 million views

The next day, another video was dropped titled Mission! BTS 4 Cuts. In it, we see the members giving each other tasks in a photo booth. The 34-minute-long clip garnered over 6.4mn views on YouTube. Notably, this grand saga will culminate on June 13 and 14, when the band will be hosting a virtual event on June 13 and 14 called BTS Muster SOWOOZOO.

Information

BTS made their debut with '2 Cool 4 Skool'

It's been eight years since the Korean septet made their debut. Since then, they have successfully evolved from a grunge boy band to a more diversified one. They also won four awards at the recently-held Billboard Music Awards. Further, BTS broke their own track Dynamite's record of number of views in 24 hours with Butter, thus establishing themselves as a promising band worldwide.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Tiger 3': Set built in SRPF ground, Mumbai, being demolished

Latest News

'Indian Idol-12': Ajay Maken feels Anjali Gaikwad didn't 'deserve elimination'

Entertainment

French Open: Novak Djokovic reaches quarter-final after Lorenzo Musetti retires

Sports

Benefits worth Rs. 80,000 announced on Nissan KICKS SUV

Auto

Tipster suggests Twitter is actively developing new Super Follow feature

Science

'Tiger 3': Set built in SRPF Ground, Mumbai, being demolished

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

'Jagame Thandhiram' music review: Santhosh Narayanan weaves magic, yet again

Entertainment

Evelyn Sharma ties the knot with Australia-based surgeon Tushaan Bhindi

Entertainment

Dilip Kumar is currently 'on oxygen support, not on ventilator'

Entertainment

'The Family Man 3' being planned? Manoj Bajpayee shares update

Entertainment

'Peaches' remix: Ludacris, Usher, Snoop Dogg's rap elevate the original

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

World Bicycle Day: Movies where bicycles played a pivotal role

Entertainment

BTS 'Butter' review: Music fresh, lyrics smooth, ARMY given nod

Entertainment

What's melting? BTS just announced their new English single, 'Butter'

Entertainment

BTS parody sketch accused of racism, earns ire of fans

Entertainment
Trending Topics