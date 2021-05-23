BTS single 'Butter' breaks multiple records, a day after release

May 23, 2021

South Korean boy band BTS released their new English single Butter on May 21, and it has already broken many records. Just like the name suggests, their latest song is deliciously smooth, and it is already a top contender for the most-loved song of the year. The BTS ARMY really got around the music video and completely obliterated YouTube records.

Information

BTS broke their own 24-hour view count record on YouTube

BTS previously set the 24-hour debut record with Dynamite in 2020. Over 101 million people had viewed the music video on its first day. With their new song, Butter, they have now broken their own first-day view count record. The Butter music video was watched by over 112 million people on YouTube in 24 hours and currently has over 137 million views.

Premieres

BTS hold the top two biggest YouTube Premieres ever

BTS ARMY made sure that the special live countdown for the premiere of Butter was also record-breaking. There were over 3.9 million people waiting to watch the premiere on YouTube. The South Korean band now holds the number one and number two spots for the biggest YouTube Premieres to date with Butter and Dynamite (three million views). Looks like there's no stopping them.

Details

Three BTS songs have a billion YouTube views

Last month, the Korean septet clocked in 1.2 billion views on YouTube with Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey). It's their third music video to reach over a billion views on YouTube. Their 2017 hit song, DNA, had crossed the one billion views threshold in February, while Dynamite also achieved the incredible feat. We wouldn't be surprised if Butter joins this coveted list soon.

Accolades

BTS continues to transcend geographical boundaries

BTS has indeed become a global phenomenon in the past few years. They currently have six American Music Awards and five Billboard Music Awards under their belt. In 2019, Time magazine named them in their 100 most influential people in the world list. They were named IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year in 2020, the first and only Asian and non-English speaking act.