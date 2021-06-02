'Butter' puts BTS on top of Billboard Hot 100 Chart

'Butter' is BTS's second English single after 'Dynamite'

BTS has earned their fourth number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their latest summer single Butter. Last year, the group topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with Dynamite, their first English single, the remix of Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat), and Life Goes On, the first song performed primarily in Korean to debut in the top spot.

Band

The band hopes to keep delivering refreshing and passionate music

A groovy disco-pop summer track, Butter was released on May 21. It is BTS's second English single following Dynamite, which earned them a Grammy Award nomination. The septet, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, said the aim of their newest hit was to bring a fun song that anyone can enjoy. They hope to keep delivering refreshing and passionate music.

Records

The boys expressed gratitude, thanked everyone for their support

"We're happy and honored that the song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. We wouldn't have gotten our fourth chart-topping song without everyone's love and support," BTS said. This feat has made them the first group to have three number one entries as well as the fastest group to run their first four number-one singles since the Jackson 5 in 1970.

Butter

'Butter' shattered several records soon after its release

According to the press release, Butter became the most streamed song in a day in Spotify's history, amassing 20.9 million global streams on the day of its release. Its music video also set a new all-time 24-hour record of 108.2 million views and the biggest music video premiere on YouTube with 3.9 million peak concurrents.

Further details

BTS is holding a live-streaming event on eighth anniversary

The full name of the group is Bangtan Sonyeondan or Beyond The Scene, their English branding. In celebration of the eighth anniversary of their debut, BTS is holding the two-day live-streaming event BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo on June 13 and 14. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo claimed the second and third spots with good 4 u and deja vu.