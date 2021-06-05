Campaign against Kartik Aaryan seems 'concerted and unfair': Anubhav Sinha

Kartik Aaryan was ousted from 'Dostana 2' in April

Director Anubhav Sinha has spoken out about the media stories of the departure of Kartik Aaryan from big banner projects, saying that the campaign against the actor "seems concerted" and "unfair." He also praised Kartik for staying "quiet" despite a spate of such stories. The 30-year-old actor has been in the headlines since his exit from Karan Johar-produced Dostana 2 in April.

Report

Aanand Rai had refuted reports that Kartik was dropped

There are also reports that he is no longer in Shahrukh Khan's upcoming home production Goodbye Freddy. Last week, after reports of Kartik being dropped from Aanand L Rai's production venture surfaced online, the filmmaker stepped forward to clarify. The spokesperson for Colour Yellow Productions in a statement said the team is still in talks with the actor for a project.

Twitter

Producers usually do not talk about dropping actors: Anubhav

In a Twitter post on Thursday night, Anubhav, who has never collaborated with the Luka Chuppi star, said producers usually do not talk about dropping actors from their projects. "This campaign against Kartik Aaryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet," Anubhav said in a tweet.

Twitter Post

You can view the tweet here

Twitter

I respect Anubhav for calling out very obvious campaign: Apurva

Screenwriter Apurva Asrani praised Anubhav for calling out an "obvious campaign" against Kartik. "I respect Anubhav Sinha for calling out the very obvious campaign against #KartikAaryan. A year ago I had blogged about the bullying Sushant Singh Rajput went through. And though I remain blacklisted for it by many journalists, I feel like something IS changing for the better," Apurva tweeted.

Dharma Productions

We will be recasting 'Dostana 2': Dharma Productions

Gwalior-born Kartik, who has cemented his position in the industry with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, was ousted from Karan's Dharma Productions project in April. "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha," said the statement from Dharma Productions.

Other details

Kartik's upcoming film 'Dhamaka' will stream on Netflix

Kartik is awaiting the release of his next thriller, Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films, along with Madhvani and his wife Amita Madhvani, the movie will stream on Netflix. The actor also has Anees Bazmee-directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the shooting of which came to a halt amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India.