Home / News / Entertainment News / Campaign against Kartik Aaryan seems 'concerted and unfair': Anubhav Sinha
Entertainment

Campaign against Kartik Aaryan seems 'concerted and unfair': Anubhav Sinha

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 02:22 pm
Campaign against Kartik Aaryan seems 'concerted and unfair': Anubhav Sinha
Kartik Aaryan was ousted from 'Dostana 2' in April

Director Anubhav Sinha has spoken out about the media stories of the departure of Kartik Aaryan from big banner projects, saying that the campaign against the actor "seems concerted" and "unfair." He also praised Kartik for staying "quiet" despite a spate of such stories. The 30-year-old actor has been in the headlines since his exit from Karan Johar-produced Dostana 2 in April.

In this article
Report

Aanand Rai had refuted reports that Kartik was dropped

There are also reports that he is no longer in Shahrukh Khan's upcoming home production Goodbye Freddy. Last week, after reports of Kartik being dropped from Aanand L Rai's production venture surfaced online, the filmmaker stepped forward to clarify. The spokesperson for Colour Yellow Productions in a statement said the team is still in talks with the actor for a project.

Twitter

Producers usually do not talk about dropping actors: Anubhav

In a Twitter post on Thursday night, Anubhav, who has never collaborated with the Luka Chuppi star, said producers usually do not talk about dropping actors from their projects. "This campaign against Kartik Aaryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet," Anubhav said in a tweet.

Twitter Post

You can view the tweet here

Twitter

I respect Anubhav for calling out very obvious campaign: Apurva

Screenwriter Apurva Asrani praised Anubhav for calling out an "obvious campaign" against Kartik. "I respect Anubhav Sinha for calling out the very obvious campaign against #KartikAaryan. A year ago I had blogged about the bullying Sushant Singh Rajput went through. And though I remain blacklisted for it by many journalists, I feel like something IS changing for the better," Apurva tweeted.

Dharma Productions

We will be recasting 'Dostana 2': Dharma Productions

Gwalior-born Kartik, who has cemented his position in the industry with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, was ousted from Karan's Dharma Productions project in April. "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha," said the statement from Dharma Productions.

Other details

Kartik's upcoming film 'Dhamaka' will stream on Netflix

Kartik is awaiting the release of his next thriller, Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films, along with Madhvani and his wife Amita Madhvani, the movie will stream on Netflix. The actor also has Anees Bazmee-directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the shooting of which came to a halt amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Death of Auto-tune': Jay-Z's iconic, Grammy-winning track turns 12

Latest News

Hospital officials refute death reports, say Milkha Singh is stable

Sports

Delhi: COVID-19 cases dip but hospitals' patient-load still on rise

India

Mayawati slams Punjab government for profiteering during emergency

Politics

Samsung Z Fold3's in-display camera will offer better light transmittance

Science

Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of Switzerland

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

'Death of Auto-tune': Jay-Z's iconic, Grammy-winning track turns 12

Entertainment

Pearl Puri, 'Naagin' actor, arrested over rape charges by minor

Entertainment

KRK's 'Govinda Bhai' in tweet isn't the Govinda we know?

Entertainment

'Feel like f***ing failure,' Kim Kardashian on divorce from Kanye

Entertainment

Netflix's K-drama 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North' releasing in July

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment
Trending Topics