Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Candyman' trailer: Nia DaCosta's horror flick set to give nightmares
Entertainment

'Candyman' trailer: Nia DaCosta's horror flick set to give nightmares

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jun 26, 2021, 04:52 pm

A new trailer of Candyman is out and it's super scary. Slated to release on August 27, this is a sequel to the 1992 classic horror film by the same name. This upcoming Nia DaCosta-directorial stars Watchmen actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who portrays an artist named Anthony McCoy, based in Chicago. In the movie, he becomes obsessed with the creepy story of Candyman.

In this article
Story

What happens in the trailer?

The trailer begins with the story of Candyman, who used to give candies with a razor blade inside. Although police kill the man, a couple of weeks later, more candies with razor blades appear. While the lead character, McCoy, thinks Candyman is a person, another man remarks, "Candyman ain't a he, Candyman is the whole damn hive." And, McCoy didn't stop digging deep since.

Details

Bloody Mary tricks work with Candyman as well

Bloody Mary tricks work with Candyman as well

Remember the horror folklore that says repeating "Bloody Mary" 13 times in front of a mirror summons the ghost. Well, Candyman works the same way. The only difference is one has to repeat the name five times while looking into a mirror. The trailer shows McCoy and a few children separately trying to call on the supernatural killer. And then, the nightmare begins.

Visuals

The visuals and background sound look promising

This trailer not only gave out the scary element one will experience while watching the film, but also hinted at how creepy Candyman's appearance will be. He is portrayed as a murderous supernatural man with a hook for a hand. The visuals of the violence that followed after McCoy summoned Candyman are bone-chilling. Also, the background sound with the scenes is perfectly put.

Verdict

'Candyman' can be as good as the original

The original version of Candyman is a cult classic horror movie based on the short story, The Forbidden, by Clive Barker. After watching the new trailer, DaCosta's version too has the potential to live up to the expectation. Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams from the original will reprise their characters in this movie, alongside Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Shang-Chi' trailer: Marvel's first Asian superhero on a thrilling adventure

Latest News

Kiara Advani bags Ram Charan's 'RC-15' and a Ranveer Singh-starrer

Entertainment

Farmers mark 7 months of protest, Minister urges 'end it'

India

Chandigarh: Police uses water cannon as farmers break through barricades

India

Will BTS enlist for mandatory military service next year?

Entertainment

WI vs SA, T20Is: Records that can be scripted

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

'Shang-Chi' trailer: Marvel's first Asian superhero on a thrilling adventure

Entertainment

Vidyut Jammwal announces 'Khuda Haafiz 2', after his 'Hollywood news'

Entertainment

Happy birthday, Ariana Grande: How she became the Insta-queen!

Entertainment

'Dhoop Ki Deewar': Futility of war portrayed in ZEE5 drama

Entertainment

'Dhol' actress Payal Rohatgi arrested for threatening society member

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'A Classic Horror Story' trailer: You have seen it before

Entertainment

'Old' trailer: When some beachgoers rapidly age, for no reason

Entertainment

'Aadhaar' trailer: Vineet Kumar and team promise an intriguing dramedy

Entertainment

'Evil Eye' trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Blumhouse bring alluring horror tale

Entertainment
Trending Topics