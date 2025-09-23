Carnatic singer Gayathri Venkataraghavan returns to stage after cancer battle

Venkataraghavan's journey and her mission

Last October, Venkataraghavan openly shared her diagnosis of triple-negative breast cancer and took time off for treatment.

Throughout it all, she kept music close—singing and chanting even during tough days.

She chose not to hide her journey, skipping wigs and sharing updates to encourage early detection and break the stigma around cancer.

Now back performing and running her music school Gana Vinyasa, she continues using her platform to spread hope and awareness about cancer care.