Carnatic singer Gayathri Venkataraghavan returns to stage after cancer battle
Gayathri Venkataraghavan, a well-known Carnatic singer from Chennai, made her inspiring return to the stage on September 16, 2025, after stepping back last year to fight an aggressive form of breast cancer.
Her comeback concert at Hamsadhwani was a tribute to MS Subbulakshmi and marked a big moment for both her and her fans.
Venkataraghavan's journey and her mission
Last October, Venkataraghavan openly shared her diagnosis of triple-negative breast cancer and took time off for treatment.
Throughout it all, she kept music close—singing and chanting even during tough days.
She chose not to hide her journey, skipping wigs and sharing updates to encourage early detection and break the stigma around cancer.
Now back performing and running her music school Gana Vinyasa, she continues using her platform to spread hope and awareness about cancer care.