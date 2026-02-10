Catherine O'Hara (71) dies of pulmonary embolism, rectal cancer

Catherine O'Hara, beloved for her quirky roles and sharp wit, passed away on January 30 at age 71. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office listed a pulmonary embolism as the immediate cause, with rectal cancer reported as the underlying cause, according to reports published Feb. 10, 2026. She'd been briefly ill at her Los Angeles home before being taken to the hospital.

She lived with situs inversus, a rare condition Early that morning, emergency responders rushed to help after a 4:48am call that led to her being transported to the hospital in serious condition.

O'Hara also lived with a rare condition called situs inversus—her organs were mirrored from their usual positions—which can make medical care tricky.

Her career and family life Born in Toronto in 1954 or 1955, O'Hara made her mark with Second City and SCTV before starring in classics like Beetlejuice and Home Alone.

More recently, she won over new fans as Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek (and took home an Emmy for it).

Off-screen, she shared 33 years with husband Bo Welch and raised two sons—balancing fame with family life.