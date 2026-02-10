Catherine Zeta-Jones to star in psychological thriller 'Cupid'

Film is being lined up for late summer-early fall 2026

Filming is being lined up for late summer-early fall 2026 in Natchez, Mississippi, and industry buzz is strong thanks to the A-list team behind it.

Director Taylor called Zeta-Jones "I'm thrilled to take this journey with Catherine. There is no better artist to bring this unique thriller to life. ," while Upgrade's Jonathan Kier praised its mix of 'stellar talent' and a 'smart, contained genre film.'

If you're into edgy thrillers or just want to see Zeta-Jones in a wild new role, keep an eye out for this one.