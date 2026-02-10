Catherine Zeta-Jones to star in psychological thriller 'Cupid'
Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to star in Cupid, a new psychological thriller directed by Tate Taylor.
The story follows a couple hoping to fix their rocky marriage during a weekend at Zeta-Jones's character's home—only to find her methods get disturbingly intense.
The script comes from the Van Dyke brothers, who worked on Don't Worry Darling.
Filming is being lined up for late summer-early fall 2026 in Natchez, Mississippi, and industry buzz is strong thanks to the A-list team behind it.
Director Taylor called Zeta-Jones "I'm thrilled to take this journey with Catherine. There is no better artist to bring this unique thriller to life. ," while Upgrade's Jonathan Kier praised its mix of 'stellar talent' and a 'smart, contained genre film.'
If you're into edgy thrillers or just want to see Zeta-Jones in a wild new role, keep an eye out for this one.