Celebrate Onam with Mohanlal's 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham' on August 12

Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 08:00 pm
Celebrate Onam with Mohanlal's 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham' on August 12
Mohanlal-Priyadarshan’s National Award winner ‘Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham’ releasing in August

This year's Onam is going to be eventful, as Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is gracing the big screen after a long time. His highly anticipated movie, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, is getting a theatrical release on August 12, the superstar announced this on social media. Since last year, its makers have been trying to find a date, but the ongoing pandemic delayed their decision repeatedly.

The superstar made this announcement on social media

The actor tweeted about the release date with its movie poster that featured its English title, Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea and the new date. His post read, "With love and a mind full of hope, we plan to bring Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham on August 12 as an Onam release. We move ahead with the belief that we have your prayers and blessings."

This is what Mohanlal posted on Twitter

Makers waited it out, didn't want a digital release

Mohanlal's epic saga has been waiting to get a final date since March 26, 2020. Due to the pandemic, theatres remained closed and the makers didn't want to release it on an OTT platform. (Imagine watching Baahubali on Amazon Prime!) Reports also claimed that the movie was going to release this year on the same date (March 26). Later, May 13 was fixed.

Did it cost Rs. 100cr to make this epic saga?

Mohanlal's upcoming project is grand and epic. As per reports, it has cost Rs 100 crore to make this movie, which is why it deserves a theatrical release. The Priyadarshan-directorial is a story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval commander of the Samoothiri. who earned his reputation with his fierce attack on Portuguese ships. It also stars Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, and Arjun Sarja.

It bagged three trophies at the 67th National Awards

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea will also feature Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal, Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan, rounding up the huge cast. The film is set in the 16th century, and recently bagged three awards at the 67th National Awards - Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume. AR Rahman will be making a special music video for the film.

