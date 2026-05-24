'Chand Mera Dil' collects 3cr Friday 3.65cr Saturday 6.65cr net

'Chand Mera Dil' outpaces 'Ek Din'

Even with mixed reviews, Chand Mera Dil is already ahead of Ek Din, which earned only ₹1.20 crore on its second day earlier this month.

The film stands out for its honest take on complicated relationships: following two young people dealing with love, an unplanned pregnancy, and a rocky marriage.

One CNN-News18 Showsha review highlighted its raw emotional scenes and bold visual style, especially toward the end.