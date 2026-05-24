'Chand Mera Dil' collects 3cr Friday 3.65cr Saturday 6.65cr net
Entertainment
Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, picked up a bit at the box office this weekend.
After opening with ₹3 crore on Friday, it made ₹3.65 crore on Saturday, bringing its total to ₹6.65 crore net in just two days.
Not bad for a film that started out slow.
'Chand Mera Dil' outpaces 'Ek Din'
Even with mixed reviews, Chand Mera Dil is already ahead of Ek Din, which earned only ₹1.20 crore on its second day earlier this month.
The film stands out for its honest take on complicated relationships: following two young people dealing with love, an unplanned pregnancy, and a rocky marriage.
One CNN-News18 Showsha review highlighted its raw emotional scenes and bold visual style, especially toward the end.