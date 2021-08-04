Chand Mohammad hits it out of the park with 'Paatr'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 08:00 pm

Award-winning director Chand Mohammad's latest short film Paatr is making noise and for all the right reasons. The barely 14-minute-long psychological thriller stars Student of The Year-fame Sahil Anand in the lead. Produced by Saurabh Mehta, Mohit Puri is the Director of Photography. Shared via the YouTube channel of "Pocket Films," Harsh Upadhyay has helmed the independent movie's music. Here's our spoiler-free review.

Story

Man finds himself right in the middle of a crime

The movie opens up with a 32-year-old man waking up in a lavish house, which has been trashed with cigarettes and alcohol bottles. However, as he goes about his normal daily routine, things turn bloody and messy fast. A goon then calls and informs him that his family is being held hostage. In order to save them, the protagonist must kill himself.

Resolution

Some stories become dangerous for our lives

The man, who is clearly inebriated, then brings out a revolver, stored inside the refrigerator, to save his dear ones. Anticipation grows thicker as the visuals reflect the released plotline of the movie: "Kuchh kahaaniya zindagi sikhati hai aur unme se he kuch kahaaniya hanikarak ban jati hai [Some stories teach us ways of life, while some become dangerous for our life].

Verdict

Every aspect of the independent movie impresses, gets 4.5/5

You will have to watch the thriller to know what happens next. The short movie stars Anand through the majority of its length, who gives a decent performance. Mohammad has worked as the director, writer, editor, as well as executive producer of the film. Camera angles impress with the close-ups, perspective shots, and hand-held movements. The music helps maintain the puzzling environment. Verdict: 4.5/5.

Information

'Paatr' almost didn't find a platform for its release

Given how rewarding the thriller was, it's really a shame that Mohammad had a hard time finding a platform to have this film released. Speaking to a portal, the Mehsoos director had said, "We attempted to call everyone, but due to the current COVID-19 situation, every office is closed." He revealed that he had already finalized his next, and we can't wait!