Home / News / Entertainment News / Chandigarh: Salman Khan, sister Alvira summoned in fraud, cheating case
Entertainment

Chandigarh: Salman Khan, sister Alvira summoned in fraud, cheating case

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 12:18 pm
Chandigarh: Salman Khan, sister Alvira summoned in fraud, cheating case
Chandigarh Police summoned Salman Khan, Alvira Khan in alleged fraud case

A local businessman in Chandigarh has filed a case of fraud and cheating against actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan and seven other Being Human associates. Arun Gupta, the complainant, has alleged that he spent Rs. 2 crore to open an exclusive Being Human Jewelry store, but didn't receive any support or promotion from Khan or his associates, even though it was assured.

In this article
Details

'After opening showroom, we have not received any spot'

Gupta revealed that "two Being Human employees" pressurized him to open a showroom by saying "Salman Khan will come for opening." He even met the actor, who promised to provide the necessary help. But it's been 1.5 years, and Gupta has not "received anything," nor has Khan replied to his letters. "After opening showroom, we haven't received any spot," ANI quoted Gupta as saying.

Information

Not Khan, but Aayush Sharma came for inauguration

Khan's associates involved in this case include the Being Human Foundation CEO and officials of Style Quotient (licensee of Being Human Jewellery), said TOI. In the complaint, Gupta mentioned that the office, which was supposed to be used for "collecting stocks," remains closed since last February. Also, instead of the Tiger Zinda Hai actor, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma inaugurated the showroom.

Action

Police: Action will be taken if there's 'anything criminal'

Gupta was also allegedly assured that Khan would promote the showroom on his reality show, Bigg Boss, but even that didn't happen. Addressing the complaint, Chandigarh SP Ketan Bansal said, "We have received a complaint and for verification of the allegations, notices have been issued. They have been given time till July 13 to reply. If anything criminal is found, action will be taken."

Twitter Post

This is ANI's Twitter thread on the alleged case

Projects

On the work front, Khan's next are 'Antim,' 'Tiger 3'

There has been no comment yet from Khan's side regarding the complaint. Meanwhile, the Sultan actor is busy with many upcoming projects, including Antim: The Final Truth and Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif. Khan will also play a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's next, Pathan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Plus, he might sign the fourth installment of action-thriller, Race.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Sanjeev Kumar's birth anniversary: Actors who can play him on-screen

Latest News

Euro 2020 final: Decoding Italy and England's key stats

Sports

Maharashtra: Monsoon in revival mode; moderate showers in Mumbai

Mumbai

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe previewed in official images

Auto

WB: Two doctors transferred after student lodges sexual harassment complaint

India

Zydus vaccine for 12-18-year-olds from September, says expert panel chief

India

Latest Entertainment News

Singer, lyricist Swanand Kirkire made Vice-President of Delhi Hindi Academy

Entertainment

Sanjeev Kumar's birth anniversary: Actors who can play him on-screen

Entertainment

Tom Hanks turns 65: Here's why he's Hollywood's nicest guy

Entertainment

2021 IFFM: Richa, Onir to head jury for short-film competition

Entertainment

Richie Mehta to write, direct series on Bhopal gas tragedy

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment
Trending Topics