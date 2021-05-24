Home / News / Entertainment News / Chandrachur Singh talks about comeback in 'Aarya', being single dad
Entertainment

Chandrachur Singh talks about comeback in 'Aarya', being single dad

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on May 24, 2021, 06:25 pm
Chandrachur Singh talks about comeback in 'Aarya', being single dad
Chandrachur Singh gets candid about life and his future projects

Chandrachur Singh, known for many powerful roles, was away from the limelight for a long time. But since his comeback in Ram Madhvani's web series Aarya was so well-received, the actor is now considering more offers. In a recent interview, he talked about being a single father, how he bagged Aarya, and how he was supposed to work with Sushmita Sen years ago.

In this article
Life

Being a single father consumed Singh's life entirely

Singh, who has acted in successful movies like Maachis and Josh, maintained his distance from the film industry for many years. Talking about the reason, he said, "I am a single father, so that took up most of my time. I am pretty hands-on; I needed to be." Previously, he talked about how for a jet skiing accident, he lost out on many roles.

Quote

Due to medication, my weight would fluctuate, shared Singh

"My right-hand was pulled out of shoulder joint. There were multiple dislocations. I had a major surgery...couldn't shoot at a stretch, the pain would often become unbearable. I had to leave shoots midway. Also, due to medication, my weight would fluctuate," he detailed.

Details

Singh 'got goosebumps' when he met Sen for 'Aarya'

But now that he has returned, Singh talked about how it was working with Sen. "I was supposed to work with Sushmita years ago, but the project didn't work out," he reminisced, adding that when he agreed to do the webseries, he didn't know who's co-star would be. "(When Ram) told me he was taking me to meet Sushmita, I got goosebumps," he shared.

Quote

"I was pretty comfortable," Singh on Sen taking center stage

When asked if he was conformable with Sen taking the center stage in Aarya, Singh said candidly, "Aarya was basically a women-centric series. I was pretty comfortable in my skin. We worked as a team and got the best out of each other."

Information

'OTT has made films available to everyone at home'

To note, Aarya also marked Singh's OTT debut. The actor opines that streamers provide actors with exciting opportunities. "When you look at the digital space, there's an adaptability quotient going on," he added. He highlighted how audience's viewing habits have changed over time. "People could smell a good film from far. The advent of OTT has made them available to everyone at home."

Generation Gap

'I cannot do what Ranveer Singh is doing today'

Unlike many of his counterparts, Singh is aware of his limitations. The 52-year-old honestly says that everyone gets work in the film industry, according to their age bracket. "I cannot do what Ranveer Singh is doing today," he revealed. But Singh emphasized that OTT platforms have given an opportunity to "well-known faces and actors from the past. Everyone is in their own space."

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Billboard Music Awards: Here are the best moments

Latest News

After black, white fungus, yellow fungus case reported in Ghaziabad

India

Rajya Sabha MP objects to 'The Family Man-2' Tamils' portrayal

Entertainment

'Nobody dying for lack of marriage-certificates': Centre on same-sex marriages

India

Dwayne Johnson teases 'Black Adam' costume, shares behind-the-scenes photos

Entertainment

BCCI to donate 2,000 oxygen concentrators in fight against COVID-19

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

2021 Billboard Music Awards: Here are the best moments

Entertainment

Jeet Gannguli turns 44: Celebrating the man behind the composer

Entertainment

'Hungama 2' to directly release on a streaming platform

Entertainment

'Tiger 3': Emraan Hashmi to play 'street smart' ISI agent?

Entertainment

Majrooh Sultanpuri's 21st death anniversary: Remembering the legend, activist, wordsmith

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Sushmita Sen was always phenomenal, even when she was 18

Entertainment

Your wish is our command: Sushmita begins 'Aarya 2' shoot

Entertainment

'Dhamaka': Kartik Aaryan shares first look of upcoming movie

Entertainment

From one Sush to another: Sushmita remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Entertainment
Trending Topics