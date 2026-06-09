Charan takes 3 month break after 'Peddi' crosses ₹300cr worldwide
Entertainment
After two intense years prepping for Peddi, including major physical training and some tough injuries, Ram Charan is taking a well-earned three-month break.
The film just crossed ₹300 crore worldwide, so he's using the downtime to rest, recover, and hang with family.
'RC17' with Sukumar, Charan new look
This break also helps him shift gears for his next movie, RC17, where he'll reunite with director Sukumar (of Rangasthalam fame).
Expect a new look from Charan as he transitions from his wrestler physique to something more versatile.