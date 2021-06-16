Home / News / Entertainment News / Natalie Portman's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' look is 'Thunder'-ous
Natalie Portman's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' look is 'Thunder'-ous

Sushmita Sen
Jun 16, 2021
Natalie Portman is set to reprise her character of Jane Foster in the upcoming Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. Her fans, who were eagerly waiting for her first look as the Goddess of Thunder, can now breathe, as some photos of the same are out. To note, Portman will be returning to share screen space with Chris Hemsworth, who plays our favorite Thor.

Photos show Thor, Jane and Valkyrie in armors

We've seen Thor and Valkyrie in armor, but not Jane, so this is exciting! A fan shared these photos on Twitter that show the trio standing atop a mountain, where Jane is seen wearing an armor and a cape, along with a helmet. It looks like the picture is printed on a T-shirt (Thor merchandise?), which might be of one of the crew members.

Tweet reveals first look of Jane aka Portman

"Gonna be batshit crazy," Hemsworth wrote, while announcing shooting wrap

Earlier this month, Hemsworth announced on an Instagram post that filming has finished. He posted a "super relaxed photo" and wrote, "The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heartstring or two. Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey." It will hit the theatres on May 6, 2022.

Movie has Taika Waititi as director and a stellar cast

The highly-awaited Marvel movie has been helmed by an noted director, Taika Waititi. He has also directed the previous one, Thor: Ragnarok, which released in 2017 and garnered immense appreciation from everywhere. The superhero flick also has an amazing star cast, including Chris Pratt, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Matt Damon, Russell Crowe, Jeff Goldblum and Karen Gillan, along with Portman and Hemsworth.

But, Thor's brother Loki is not in the movie

While fans were expecting the brother duo in Thor 4, Tom Hiddleston (Loki) refuted those rumors. He said, "We talked about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametric opposition between Thor and Loki and duality and antagonism being a book that perhaps should remain closed for the moment." Meanwhile, the ace actor is winning hearts in his Loki series on Disney+Hotstar.

