Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Chernobyl 1986' review: Movie feels sub-standard before previous adaptations
Entertainment

'Chernobyl 1986' review: Movie feels sub-standard before previous adaptations

Written by
Anamika Bharti
Edited by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 07:15 pm
'Chernobyl 1986' review: Movie feels sub-standard before previous adaptations
'Chernobyl 1986' gives a new perspective but there isn't much to extract, gets three stars

On April 26, 1986, the fourth reactor at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the Soviet Union had exploded. Danila Kozlovsky's directorial Chernobyl 1986 is a Russian depiction of the nuclear disaster with fictional heroes. The two-hour-long film lays focus on the dead warriors. But if you have watched HBO's 2019 miniseries Chernobyl, then this movie has nothing new to offer. Here's our review.

In this article
Storyline

Writers expose pain, love, and effect of explosion

The ill-fated explosion is not an easy topic to capture on screen. Still, writers Elena Ivanova and Aleksey Kazakov did their best to portray the pain, love, and effect of the disaster. Besides the story, the most attractive thing is the Russian pop song in the beginning. The first 20 minutes revolve around Alexei-Olga's love story and their 10-year-old son.

Emotional points

Conscious choices to sacrifice one's life tug at your heartstrings

Olga's son witnesses the explosion through his camera and gets exposed to radioactive waves. In order to save him, Alexei sacrifices his life in a highly emotional sequence. Makers tug at viewers' heartstrings similarly when the officers choose to risk their lives by volunteering to help. One of the best moments was Olga unzipping her protection kit to embrace Alexei, contaminated with high-level radiation.

Comparison

Did 'Chernobyl 1986' match the standard set by HBO series?

It is but natural that one would compare Chernobyl 1986 with the highly-acclaimed Chernobyl series. So, is it a worthy competitor? Well, the movie sure does have a few heroic moments, but the reactions of the citizens in Pripyat, the city where the explosion took place, are ignored. I couldn't help but wonder why Olga and Alexei never discuss the radioactive explosion.

Verdict

Movie too time-constricted to offer detailing; gets 3 stars

Write caption here

Another issue with the movie was its mismatched pace. Everything felt too fast-forward. The only thing which the movie focuses on is that the 1986 Chernobyl explosion was a human error. The endeavor would have hit harder if it would have been in a series format. However, it will be a sober experience for those who have not watched the HBO offering. Verdict: 3/5.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Dil Bechara' team pays tribute to Sushant in first-anniversary video

Latest News

Shoot begins for 'Project K', Prabhas welcomes Amitabh Bachchan

Entertainment

Scott C pays tribute to Keanu Reeves with 'Helpful Keanus'

Entertainment

'Money Heist' Season 5: Possible plotline of the raging war!

Entertainment

Decoding the notable feats of Indian shuttler PV Sindhu

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 1: Complete report

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

Mahesh Babu walks out of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's 'Ramayana 3D'

Entertainment

Shilpa-Raj's bungalow raided, actress says movies weren't porn but erotica

Entertainment

It's official! Karan Johar to host 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Entertainment

'Hungama 2' review: Paresh Rawal's character should be arrested! Period.

Entertainment

Kushal Tandon suffers loss as rain damages Mumbai restaurant

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop' took my heart away

Entertainment

'Silver Skates' review: A magical winter to fall in love

Entertainment

'Leave Before You Love Me' review: A potential party anthem

Entertainment

'House of Dragon' on-track for 2022 release, says HBO boss

Entertainment

Netflix News

Netflix confirms intention to launch games in the near future

Technology

It does 'Feel(s) Like Ishq' in this latest Netflix anthology

Entertainment

Netflix's 'The Chair': How Sandra Oh retains position amid scandal

Entertainment

Nervous how Gen Z will receive 'Feels Like Ishq': Tiwari

Entertainment

Netflix's 'Clickbait' teaser trailer displays uncontrolled impulse of social media

Entertainment
Trending Topics