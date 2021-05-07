Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Papa' returns in chilling 'Stranger Things' season four trailer
'Papa' returns in chilling 'Stranger Things' season four trailer

Written by
Pranav Dixit
Last updated on May 07, 2021, 12:56 pm

It has been a long time since the hugely popular Netflix original series Stranger Things served something new to the fans.

The first teaser for season four was released more than a year ago, and the show finally got a new one.

This one teases Eleven's past and the return of dark and twisted Dr. Martin 'Papa' Brenner, played by actor Matthew Modine.

In this article
Experiment

A closer look at Eleven's past at Hawkins National Laboratory

The short but chilling trailer starts with what appears to be a flashback to Eleven's past at the Hawkins National Laboratory.

There is an eerie vibe to it as a few gifted kids are seen playing around, most probably they are a part of an experiment.

There is a camera in the play room that is keeping a close eye on all of them.

Dr. Brenner

'Eleven, are you listening?,' Dr. Brenner's question sends shivers

'Eleven, are you listening?,' Dr. Brenner's question sends shivers

As the short trailer comes to an end, the camera moves toward a door that says number 11 with Brenner in the background saying, "Are you listening, Eleven?"

Dr. Brenner or Papa, as the kids call him, actually died in season one, but was hinted to be alive in subsequent seasons.

He is a twisted mind and performs experiments on kids with psychokinetic abilities.

More teasers

Fans can expect two more trailers soon. Here's why

If you take a closer look at the YouTube captions on both trailers of season four, it says 002/004.

This indicates that we can expect two more teaser trailers for the show before the full season drops.

The long delay between the two teasers can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, as it set back the production for months on end.

'Stranger Things'

Season four still under production, no release date yet

The series originally premiered in 2016, and has an amazing ensemble cast including Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo.

The sci-fi horror series is one of Netflix's most-streamed shows.

The first episode of season four and 26th overall is titled Chapter One: The Hellfire Club.

Release date of this under-production season hasn't been announced yet.

