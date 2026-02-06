Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's 1st solo exhibition in India
Famed Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei just opened his first-ever solo exhibition in India at Nature Morte, Delhi.
Running until 22 February 2026, the show covers four decades of his work—some pieces have already found buyers; separately, some of Ai's works are also on view at the India Art Fair.
Exhibition features works inspired by Indian artists, too
The exhibition features standout works like Surfing (After Hokusai) and Water Lilies, plus new pieces inspired by Indian legends SH Raza and VS Gaitonde.
Weiwei uses art to spark conversations about culture, history, mass production, and who holds power—mixing ancient influences with today's politics.
Weiwei's journey from architect to global art icon
Born in Beijing in 1957, Weiwei is known for blending creativity with activism.
He helped design Beijing's iconic Bird's Nest stadium but faced detention in 2011 for speaking out against the government.
Despite travel bans until 2015, he's kept pushing boundaries worldwide through bold, thought-provoking art.