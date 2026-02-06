Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's 1st solo exhibition in India Entertainment Feb 06, 2026

Famed Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei just opened his first-ever solo exhibition in India at Nature Morte, Delhi.

Running until 22 February 2026, the show covers four decades of his work—some pieces have already found buyers; separately, some of Ai's works are also on view at the India Art Fair.