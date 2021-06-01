Home / News / Entertainment News / Chiranjeevi Oxygen banks: Megastar miffed over low national media coverage?
Entertainment

Shreya Mukherjee
Chiranjeevi is miffed with the media not giving his humanitarian work enough coverage.

Chiranjeevi has launched oxygen banks in the Anantapur and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh to help battle the oxygen crisis experienced during the COVID-19 second wave. The services began last week, but the actor is miffed with the media not giving his humanitarian work enough coverage. This was apparent in a phone call that happened between Chiranjeevi and a journalist, which has gotten leaked.

In this article
Details

'It's unfortunate that the media is so biased'

The alleged viral clip had the Acharya star conversing with Mootha Gopalakrishna, a journalist affiliated with a Telugu publication. The 65-year-old apparently said, "It's unfortunate that the media is so biased. It's very hurtful. The media is distorting even good deeds." Lamenting further, the superstar noted, as per Indiaglitz, "No matter how much our people do, the media doesn't recognize our noble work."

Complaint

The initiative has apparently cost him around Rs. 30 crore

In his phone call, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor also thanked Gopalakrishna for doing a balanced piece on him. "Your article isn't an exaggeration. It wasn't written to appease me. It was written to inform the public." Notably, the article highlighted that the project cost Chiranjeevi around Rs. 30cr. "I am doing all this with all my earning," he mentions in the call.

Details

The banks started functioning last month, superstar's son supervising operations

Last month, the veteran actor's organization Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT) set up oxygen banks to provide medical oxygen to COVID-19 patients free of cost. His son, actor Ram Charan, and district-wise presidents of his fan clubs were announced to be managing the functioning of these banks. On May 29, banks in Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Visakhapatnam, Mahabubnagar, and Kurnool started their services, which Chiranjeevi announced online.

Twitter Post

'Let there be no deaths due to lack of oxygen'

COVID-19 scare

More spotlight please: His initiatives are need of the hour

Notably, the CCT has been associated with other COVID-19 relief works too. Chiranjeevi, who had himself contracted the viral disease in November last year, can be seen sharing details of plasma donation on his social media handles. Such efforts are need of the hour, as India's COVID-19 tally continues to scare. Notably, May saw 90 lakh new cases, setting an unwanted global record.

