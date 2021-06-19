All love brothaa! Varun fanboys over Pratt's 'The Tomorrow War'

'The Tomorrow War' is all set to release on Amazon Prime on July 2

Hollywood star Chris Pratt recently gave a shout-out to his fans in India as he indulged in a friendly banter with his Bollywood counterpart Varun Dhawan on social media. Varun, who is a fan of the Guardians of the Galaxy star, recently commented on the trailer of Pratt's upcoming sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War.

Information

The film will release on Amazon Prime on July 2

The film, which is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, features Pratt as a family man who gets drafted to fight in a future war against aliens where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront the past.

Trailer

Varun swooned over the film's trailer on Twitter

"Those aliens look scary af, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put at least one of them in an armbar. Looks legit!" Varun wrote on a post by Pratt. He replied to Varun on Friday night, writing on Twitter, "Great speaking with you brotha! Big shout out to you all of my friends in India! @Varun_dvn." In his response, Varun simply wrote, "All love brothaa."

Twitter Post

Here is the exchange of tweets between the two

Plot

The sci-fi drama is about an alien invasion in 2051

The Tomorrow War, directed by Chris McKay, also features Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and Academy Award-winner JK Simmons. In the sci-fi action drama, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrives from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species.

Storyline

High school teacher Dan Forester is recruited for the war

"The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is a high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt)," the official logline reads. "However, Dan is determined to save the world for his young daughter," the logline further reads.

Upcoming films

Varun will next be seen in horror-comedy 'Bhediya'

"Dan teams up with a scientist (Strahovski) and his estranged father (Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet," it read. The movie has been produced by Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media. Meanwhile, Varun will next be seen in Bhediya, a follow-up to horror-comedies Stree and Roohi. He also has Jug Jug Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.