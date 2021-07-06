Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0': Why did you do this?
'Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0': Why did you do this?

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 12:47 pm

Shilpa Shetty Kundra tries to recreate her magic in Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0, alongside Meezaan Jafri in the new song video of Hungama 2. Originally, the track, which was sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu, featured the actress and Akshay Kumar in the 1994 movie, Main Khiladi Tu Anari. But this new version made me say just one thing- RIP original!

Music director Anu Malik murders his own composition

Both have been composed by Anu Malik and still, the 2.0 track has ruined the original. How can the same composer do it? Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 is sung by Benny Dayal, Anmol Malik, who add their essence, but couldn't pull the right strings. It has no element to make you groove, except the dance moves, which looked like a Zumba class.

Remember Kumar and Kundra's sensuous chemistry in the original?

When you listen/watch Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali, the chemistry between Kumar and Kundra feels real. Although they too had weird dance sequences, they at least matched their energy with the beats. The 2.0 version has none of the above. Instead, Kundra looked awkward performing those exercise steps. And it's better not to talk about chemistry. Bollywood, please, just stop remaking classic songs!

Kundra slyly promoted Kumar's 'Filhaal' song on Twitter

'2.0' is the first song of the movie that released

The new song video also lacked the background that made the original more appealing. The 2.0 song is filmed inside a crowded banquet hall, with a bunch of background dancers. However, one thing that remained intact was Kundra's beauty, which has aged gracefully over the years. And the hook step does make you a bit nostalgic. It's the movie's first song to be released.

The song disappoints, gets 2 stars; MV gets 2.5

The makers recently released Hungama 2 trailer, which was launched by Kumar on his Twitter handle. Like the song, the trailer didn't live up to the fans' expectations. However, it did promise to be entertaining. Its song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0, however disappoints. The Priyadarshan-directorial is set to release on July 23 on Disney+ Hotstar. Verdict: Song (2 stars), Music Video (2.5 stars).

