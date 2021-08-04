Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Cinderella' trailer: Camila Cabello is here to 'live her dreams'
'Cinderella' trailer: Camila Cabello is here to 'live her dreams'

Shreya Mukherjee
Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer for Camila Cabello's live-action musical adaptation of Cinderella recently, and we have a rehashed fairytale in our hands. A new poster for the movie was also released, featuring Cabello, Pierce Brosnan, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, and Nicholas Galitzine. Originally touted for a theatrical release via Sony Pictures, Cinderella will now premiere on Prime on September 3. Here's more.

This Cinderella refuses to straight-up marry the Prince

As seen in previous promo clips, Cabello's Ella is a dressmaker who wants to be a businesswoman. It's also for this reason that she wishes to go to the ball. As per the original story, her stepmother prevents her from going and her "Fabulous" godparent makes sure she does. Unlike the actual legend, Ella refuses to marry the Prince because she has a dream.

Old tale tweaked to make it time appropriate

Noticeably, the story has been tweaked to cater to the socially conscious young generation. Casting Porter as Fab G, Ella wishing to pursue her dream over marrying the future king, breaking the fourth wall at times, are nice touches. After all, it's time we rehash the old-school fairytales for little girls. Also, the mandatory addition to musicals nowadays, James Corden is there as well.

'You know what they say, if the shoe fits...wear it!'

Cabello looks believable in the trailer of her big-screen debut

Written and directed by Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon, Cinderella marks the big-screen debut of the Senorita singer. Her performance looked believable in the trailer and it will be exciting to see if she manages to carry the entire movie on her shoulders. And, if Ella manages to build her fashion empire. Cabello will get able support from the stellar supporting cast though.

'This Cinderella is not waiting for anyone to save her'

Speaking about her character, the Havana singer had said, "This Cinderella is... she's out here trying to save herself, ya know, she's not waiting for anyone to do it for her (sic)." And the leading female characters of legends gaining agency is the best outcome possible. Although the film will be releasing via Amazon, Sony Pictures will retain its rights in China.

