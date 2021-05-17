Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Cinema Bandi' becomes Netflix India's most-popular movie, days after release
'Cinema Bandi' becomes Netflix India's most-popular movie, days after release

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on May 17, 2021, 11:58 pm
'Cinema Bandi' becomes Netflix India's most-popular movie, days after release
'Cinema Bandi' became the most popular movie on Netflix India

Producers Raj & DK are overjoyed after their Telugu film Cinema Bandi became the most popular movie on Netflix India. The film released on May 14, and it was received positively by critics and viewers alike. The duo took to social media to express their excitement, and wrote, "Thank you all for showering love and warmth! Here's to indie films!"

In this article
Quote

The duo also commented about 'regional' cinema

The duo, also known for Amazon Prime's Family Man, commented on how a 'regional' film achieved the feat. Another part of their tweet read, "How incredible is this! Who would have thought a 'tiny' 'regional' film like Cinema Bandi will become the No 1 thing in the country!" The film has been directed by debutant Praveen Kandregula, and also has a relatively fresh cast.

Twitter Post

Here's to indie films, Raj and DK raised a toast

Story

A brilliant story about dreams, especially for cinema lovers

The film tells the story of Veera, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, struggling to make ends meet. One day he finds a movie camera in his auto, and decides to change the fate of his family and his village. He and his friend Gana choose to make a movie that will put their village on the map. It is a heart-warming tale of dreamers.

Review

We called it a must-watch; gave 4.5/5 stars

In our review of Cinema Bandi, we called it a 'must-watch' and gave it a solid 4.5/5 rating. The acting, direction, and overall production are impressive. The film's story was compared to The Bicycle Thief by Vittorio De Sica, while the in-your-face tragedy was replaced with a feel-good story. We found it to be a thought-provoking comedy.

Other projects

Raj and DK are also working with the Russo brothers

Separately, fans eagerly waiting for the duo's Family Man Season 2 might get to see it soon. Even though no official announcement was made, rumors suggest it will drop on June 11. The Go Goa Gone pair has also teamed up with ace directors Russo Brothers to work on the Indian version of their Amazon series Citadel. It stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

'Radhe': Earns nearly Rs. 13cr; makers lodge complaint against piracy

Trending Topics