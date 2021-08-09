Home / News / Entertainment News / Cinema plays an important role in showing nationalism: Akshay Kumar
Entertainment

Cinema plays an important role in showing nationalism: Akshay Kumar

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 02:07 pm
Cinema plays an important role in showing nationalism: Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar believes that as the contribution of many heroes goes unnoticed, it's imperative they're celebrated through films

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar believes the unsung heroes of the country deserve praise for their service, which he says is the highlight of his upcoming release Bell Bottom. In the 1980s-set spy thriller based on true events, the 53-year-old actor plays an intelligence agent with the codename "Bell Bottom" who spearheads the mission to rescue 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.

In this article
Opportunity

Glad to be a part of 'Bell Bottom': Kumar

Asked if unsung heroes are the new face of nationalism via movies, Kumar said, "Cinema does play an important role in showing nationalism." "It's essential that we tell everyone about these people who do so much for the country, the risk they take. I am glad I got the opportunity to be part of Bell Bottom which is about an unsung hero," Kumar said.

Expectation

People should know about these selfless agents: Kumar

With this film, I would like the audience to see and understand the life of an agent, who are unsung heroes, and how they work selflessly for the country without expecting anything in return. And how he goes unnoticed. "It is a great life and people should know about them," he added.

Quote

I show my belief about nationalism onscreen: Kumar

Asked about his views on nationalism, Kumar said, "What I believe about nationalism I show it onscreen through films and that is what I want to say about nationalism." As the contribution of many heroes goes unnoticed, it's imperative they're celebrated through films, he added.

Character

Tried to make the character glossy in 'Bell Bottom': Kumar

For Bell Bottom, the actor said, he has tried to make the character a bit glossy to make it entertaining for the audience. The film is about this mission and how these men saved the lives of several people. These undercover agents are very normal people. They are not like James Bond, they do things in a very raw and real manner.

Other details

Kumar is grateful to producers for shooting during COVID-19

Bell Bottom happens to be the first film to be shot amid the pandemic last year and Kumar is grateful to the producers for shooting the film during COVID-19 in the UK. It is also the first Hindi movie to release on August 19 in 3D and 2D after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Boomika' trailer: Aishwarya Rajesh's movie is going to be bone-chilling

Latest News

'Dil Chahta Hai' sequel never been on my mind: Farhan

Entertainment

Pegasus row: Defence Ministry says 'no transaction' with spyware maker

India

Pakistan drone reportedly drops tiffin box bomb in Amritsar village

India

J&K: Mehbooba Mufti meets PDP youth leaders; pitches for 'self-rule'

Politics

Congress to organize year-long celebrations to mark 75yrs of independence

Politics

Latest Entertainment News

Is Kay Kay Menon leading next Raj and DK project?

Entertainment

Mahesh Babu drops 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' teaser on his birthday

Entertainment

Dan Levy birthday special: Times David Rose was relatably awkward

Entertainment

'Boomika' trailer: Aishwarya Rajesh's movie is going to be bone-chilling

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 18 years of 'Koi Mil Gaya'

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Like Lara Dutta, these actors were also unrecognizable in movies

Entertainment

'Bell Bottom': Akshay Kumar announces theatrical release on August 19

Entertainment

Charting Akshay Kumar's journey from Rs. 5K to Rs. 135cr

Entertainment

'Ratsasan' Hindi remake gets its inspector Arun in Akshay Kumar?

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar News

'Marjaawaan' song review: Akshay Kumar-Vaani's chemistry looks forced on screen

Entertainment

Confident things will work out: Akshay on 'Bell Bottom' release

Entertainment

'Bell Bottom' trailer: Akshay Kumar is on national duty, again

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' will get 3D release as well

Entertainment

Priyadarshan's next is a cop thriller, not Akshay Kumar's dramedy

Entertainment
Trending Topics