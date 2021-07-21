Home / News / Entertainment News / 'City of Dreams' season two to release on July 30
Entertainment

'City of Dreams' season two to release on July 30

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 05:49 pm
'City of Dreams' season two to release on July 30
The show has been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies

Filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor's series, City of Dreams is set to premiere its season two on Disney+ Hotstar on July 30. The Hotstar Specials features actors Atul Kulkarni and Priya Bapat, returning as father-daughter duo Ameya Rao Gaikwad and Poornima Gaikwad. The latest season will showcase Poornima's fight against patriarchy as she "locks horns with her father, to gain control over the Chief Minister position."

In this article
Role

Touched by how my part appealed to the audience: Bapat

Calling her character "inspiring and admirable," Bapat said she was touched by how her part appealed to the audience, especially women, who found her "empowering." "In the second season, audiences will see an even more daring, gritty, and determined Poornima whose political ambitions take precedence over anything else," Bapat said in a statement.

Statement

Proud to be essaying such a strong female role: Bapat

"I am proud to be essaying such a strong female role who drives the narrative of the show, shatters stereotypes, and fights against all odds to strive in a male-dominated world," she added. Meanwhile, Kulkarni said the character of Ameya Rao Gaikwad is special to him and he is thrilled the audience will get to see more of him in the sophomore season.

Details

The first season followed the story of an assassination attempt

"There's an almost sinister quality to him which makes his desire and resolve to hold a position of power stronger than his sense of family bonds," Kulkarni said. The first season of the series followed the story of an assassination attempt on a powerful politician that triggered a fight between his rightful heirs- his son and his daughter.

Information

Season two is going to be doubly intense: Kulkarni

"If the brother-sister battle for politics in season one was shrewd, then the father vs daughter tussle in season two is going to be doubly intense," he added. The show also features actors Eijaz Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Other details

The show has been produced by Applause Entertainment

"As the story of the political power battle in the Gaikwad family goes forward, I hope that we can live up to the audience's expectations! It's going to get murkier and personal, and the fight for power is going to destroy many households," filmmaker Kukunoor said. The show has been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'The Last Duel' trailer shows 14th century's 'Me Too' story

Latest News

iPad mini 6 to feature A15 processor, magnetic Smart Connector

Technology

Ferrari SF90 Stradale sets new lap record at Indianapolis

Auto

'Pinch-2' episode one review: Salman Khan's controversies remain untouched, again

Entertainment

Decoding the records Cristiano Ronaldo can script in 2021-22 season

Sports

Professor jailed for derogatory comments against Smriti Irani on Facebook

India

Latest Entertainment News

Bhoomi Shetty makes film debut with Kannada movie 'Ikkat'

Entertainment

Raj Kundra listed 'director' in nine companies: Check details here

Entertainment

Netflix's 'Clickbait' teaser trailer displays uncontrolled impulse of social media

Entertainment

'Gadar 2': Sunny Deol back to Pakistan for his son?

Entertainment

Raj Kundra arrest aftermath: Shilpa skips shoot, Kangana attacks 'Bullywood'

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Hotstar News

Nayanthara's 'Netrikann' to release on Disney+ Hotstar

Entertainment
Trending Topics