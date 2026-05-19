Cochrane left HBO 'Harry Potter' citing unforeseen circumstances, Weasley recast Entertainment May 19, 2026

Gracie Cochrane, who played Ginny Weasley in HBO's new Harry Potter series, has left the show after just one season due to "unforeseen circumstances."

HBO thanked her for her work and confirmed Ginny will be recast for Season two.

Cochrane and her family said in a statement to PEOPLE, "made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO _ Harry Potter_ series after season 1," and said "Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience."