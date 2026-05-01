Colbert ends 'The Late Show' after July 2025 CBS cancelation
Entertainment
Stephen Colbert is wrapping up The Late Show, with the final episode airing May 21, 2026.
Despite leading late-night ratings, CBS canceled the show in July 2025 for financial reasons, not because of any political drama tied to Paramount's settlement with Donald Trump.
Colbert dismisses retaliation rumors
Colbert brushed off political retaliation rumors, saying, "we're clowns" and thanked his team and fans: "I harvest laughter for a living. I'll miss that as much as I'll miss the audience."
While the cancelation was unexpected, he's looking forward to new projects and sees this as a chance to recharge and try something different.